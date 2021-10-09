4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $415,000

This spectacular home is in the popular Southwest School District! 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a spa like primary suite and bonus space that could be a nursery or sitting area, soaker tub, water closet and separate shower! Enjoy your chef kitchen complete with granite and stainless steel with open floor plan great for entertaining. Need a home office or two? Look no further-this home features a home office and and extra room on the main level that could be an office or toy room. Tired of lugging laundry up and down stairs? Not anymore. Make a splash in your neighborhood pool or play some tennis. All just steps away from your home. This immaculate home is complete with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! Welcome Home!