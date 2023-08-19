MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! Gorgeous Cameron C plan! Large front porch, screened porch, main level guest suite with full bath, gas range and huge island with walk in corner pantry. Stunning pendant lights and private back yard on cul de sac. Tile backsplash, tile floors in bath & laundry, hardwood stairs, LVP mail level. 4 Bedrooms plus loft, Garden tub & shower in primary, double sinks in hall bath. 3/4 shower on main floor. Estimated completion September!! Come see today. Lot 56 Williard Place Cameron C