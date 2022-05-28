 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $418,589

New Community across from SW Guilford HS! Bailey plan with Primary bedroom on Main, covered front and rear porch, and larger 2 car garage. Huge guest bedrooms and large loft upstairs for a second living area. Coffered ceiling in dining room, vented gas range, wood and tile floors, granite and quartz countertops. Backs up to common area. Estimated completion Sept/Oct. Beautiful home! Call today. See Virtual Tours at WindsorHomes.us - Lot 69 WP Bailey C

