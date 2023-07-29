Fantastic New Home with Open Plan and 9" ceilings on the main level. Primary bedroom on Main level. Home is finished with Granite counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Nice lot with double wide driveway. Why buy pre owned, when you can have a brand new home, with warranties, and worry free living. Home is basically completed, will only be a few days until final inspections are passed and CO issued. Disclaimer, some of the photos of are previously finished homes of the exact same model. Some colors and fixtures may vary slighty from the ones in the photos. Taking offers Now! Come see today, this home won't last
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $424,900
