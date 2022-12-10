 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $424,999

Spacious home with loads of custom touches and close to all amenities! This 4 bedroom. 2.5 bath home also offers multiple office/flex bonus spaces to accommodate any and all of your needs! But it's the kitchen and living areas that really steal the show! Just look at those coffered ceilings, the stone accent wall and columns, the wainscoting, and upgraded light fixtures! Formal dining leads through a butlers pantry and walk in pantry and into a large kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash, and bar seating at the island. Additional breakfast nook offers casual dining as well! Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets AND a loft/rec area. Separate garden tub and shower in primary suite with dual vanities and granite counters. A level, fenced in backyard offers your private entertainment area with plenty of patio space for grills and seating! This has convenient location with exception condition, so book your showing now!

