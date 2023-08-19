The Bailey features elegant brick columns and a covered rear porch. The main floor offers a primary bedroom with a raised ceiling, a formal dining room with a coffered ceiling, a spacious foyer, a kitchen with ample cabinetry and a large pantry, a breakfast nook leading to a covered porch, and a finished 2-car garage. Upstairs are generously sized secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a large loft area. The home features luxury vinyl planks on the main floor, tile floors with quartz countertops in the bathrooms, carpeted bedrooms and hallway, hardwood stairs, and granite in the kitchen with quartz countertops in the bathrooms. Over 2600 sf. Home completion date is estimated to be end of October!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $428,000
