Spacious & open floor plan home in Alderbrook South. Dining room features a coffered ceiling & upgraded molding package. Open plan kitchen features an island w/ seating, granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas range, & a large butlers pantry. Bedroom on main level w/ full bath great for home office or long-term guests. Dropzone off garage. Upstairs has a large primary bedroom w/ sitting room, walk-in closet, & primary bath w/ garden tub, separate shower, & dual vanities. Oversized loft. Home features a private fenced backyard w/ a covered patio. Short drive to Palladium shopping & restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $450,000
