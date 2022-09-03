 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $450,000

Spacious & open floor plan home in Alderbrook South. Dining room features a coffered ceiling & upgraded molding package. Open plan kitchen features an island w/ seating, granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas range, & a large butlers pantry. Bedroom on main level w/ full bath great for home office or long-term guests. Dropzone off garage. Upstairs has a large primary bedroom w/ sitting room, walk-in closet, & primary bath w/ garden tub, separate shower, & dual vanities. Oversized loft. Home features a private fenced backyard w/ a covered patio. Short drive to Palladium shopping & restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert