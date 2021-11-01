 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $455,000

BACK ON THE MARKET. NO FAULT TO THE SELLER .Newly Totally renovated home with new Plumbing, wiring, HVAC, roof, windows, fixtures & flooring that's with all permits pulled. Located in North High Point. Featuring an open Kitchen concept, Large sunroom for entertaining, separate In-Law quarters, new appliances, Quartz countertops and professionally landscaped back yard. Too many amenities to mention. SEE AGENT ONLY

