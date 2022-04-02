4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $460,340

The Hampshire Model is an amazing floorplan that features a Partial Stone Exterior, Hardie Plank and Shake Siding on the exterior of the home. You have plenty of space to relax on the Front Porch or use the Screened Porch on the rear of the home. This home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms inside. Upon entering the home, you will see a large Dining Room with a Coffered Ceiling that passes through the Butler’s Pantry into the Kitchen. Revwood Flooring extends throughout most of the first floor of the home. The Designer Kitchen features White Cabinets with Expo Gray Countertops. The backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. Double Wall Ovens are in the Kitchen and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Microwave is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. Seller will pay $5,000 towards closing cost w/use of DHI Mortgage and Preferred Closing Attorney.