This gorgeous BRAND NEW home in the popular subdivision has everything. Spacious open floor plan, all the automation and convenience of a modern home and energy saving features. Big island kitchen counter, Rinnai tankless gas water heater, Zwave thermostat, video doorbell and etc. Enjoy your outdoor BBQ in the screened porch. There will never be a line at the bathrooms in the morning(4 full baths). The home is still under builder's 1-year limited warranty and 10-year structural warranty that will be transferred to the new homeowner. This will be gone fast. Will accept offers till 5pm of Oct 30th. Bring your best offer!!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $465,000
