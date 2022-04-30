4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $473,620

Beautiful 2-story home w/ Brick, Hardie Plank and columns in spectacular Erynndale! Guest/In-law Suite on main floor. Home is built on monolithic slab foundation and comes with natural gas furnace, gas fireplace with mantel and slate surround, gas cooktop, electric double-wall ovens, and Rinnai tankless, gas water heater. D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Erynndale have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 with convenient access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, shopping, entertainment, universities, and sports centers.