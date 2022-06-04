4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $477,730

The Hampshire Model is an amazing floorplan that features a Partial Stone Exterior, Hardie Plank and Shake Siding on the exterior of the home. You have plenty of space to relax on the Front Porch or use Covered Patio on the rear of the home. This home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms inside. Upon entering the home, you will see a large Dining Room with a Coffered Ceiling that passes through the Butler’s Pantry into the Kitchen. Revwood Flooring extends throughout most of the first floor of the home. The Gourmet Kitchen features White Cabinets with Lyra Quartz Countertops. If you need additional space for cooking, the Hampshire Model comes with a Kitchen Island to use to prepare your meals. Revwood, Sunset Shores Flooring has been installed throughout most of the first floor in this home as well. The Primary Bedroom is located upstairs and features a Separate Sitting Space. The Closest is enormous and has a space to put your linen. Make your appointment to view this home!