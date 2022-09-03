4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $496,440

This home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms inside. Upon entering the home, you will see a large Dining Room with a Coffered Ceiling that passes through the Butler’s Pantry into the Kitchen. Revwood Flooring extends throughout most of the first floor. The Gourmet Kitchen has White Cabinets w/Lyra Quartz Countertops. The Brick backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. The Wall Cabinet features a Convection Microwave and Separate Oven and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Canopy Range Hood is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. If you need additional space for cooking, this home comes with a Kitchen Island to use to prepare your meals. Revwood Flooring has been installed throughout most of the first floor in this home as well. The Primary Bedroom is located upstairs and features a Separate Sitting Space. This home is definitely a MUST SEE!!! Make an appointment today to see your NEW home!!!