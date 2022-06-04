Beautiful 2-story home with Hardie Board, columns and 3-Car Garage in spectacular Erynndale! Guest Suite/Study on main floor. Your new home is built on monolithic slab foundation and comes with natural gas furnace, gas fireplace w/ mantel and slate surround, gas cooktop, vent hood, electric wall oven, and Rinnai tankless, gas water heater. D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Erynndale have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 with access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, shopping, entertainment, universities, and sports centers.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $497,080
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two women were fatally injured while standing outside of their disabled vehicle when another vehicle collided with it at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, police said. Another woman died after a crash later that morning.
A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...
Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 to dealing in firearms without a license.
Ex-nurse sentenced for ‘tampering’ with opioids at Triad hospital. She took drugs, replaced them with saline, investigators say.
A former Novant Health nurse was sentenced Wednesday for tampering with drugs. She was already serving a prison sentence for a similar crime.
Are our parks are being infected, in slow drips, by the tumult of the world around them.
Police say one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and two other people were treated for shrapnel injuries at the scene.
Carol King didn’t recognize the sharp cracks of gunfire. Not at first. King was 20 years old, walking home for lunch a few blocks away from the North Hills office building where she worked. Her route took her right past the entrance of the mall across the street, where a 22-year-old man had taken up position between a few parked cars. At about noon on Memorial Day 1972, Harvey McLeod opened ...
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
Here are some local events for Memorial Day.
Wrongful death suit against jailers, sheriff and Forsyth County settled for $3 million in death of Greensboro man
The 56-year-old John Neville, a Greensboro resident at the time, died Dec. 4, 2019, three days after prosecutors allege that a nurse and five detention officers ignored his medical distress and had him pinned in a prone restraint for nearly an hour.