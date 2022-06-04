4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $498,105

The Grant Model is currently our largest plan in Erynndale. It showcases an enormous amount of space inside and is the only home that comes with a 3 Car Garage. You will not be disappointed with this 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home. Hardie Plank, Shake Siding, & Stone is found on the Exterior of the home. You can also relax under the front porch after a long day or enjoy the Screened Porch on the rear of the home. Whatever you decide, it will be an enjoyable experience. The Designer Kitchen features White Cabinets with Expo Gray Quartz Countertops inside. The backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. Double Wall Ovens are in the Kitchen and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Microwave is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. If you need additional prep space for cooking, the Grant Model comes with a Kitchen Island as well. There are too many features in the home to list! Make your appointment today!