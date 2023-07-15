The open concept Hampshire plans offers a gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous white cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, center island, SS KitchenAid appliances & 5 burner gas cook top w/canopy range hood. Secondary bedroom w/full bath on main level. Impressive Primary Suite is complete w/sitting room, spa bath w/separated sink space, soaking tub & tile shower & oversized walk-in closet w/direct access to laundry room.. Two other secondary rooms & large loft complete the upstairs. Quality materials and workmanship throughout.. Easy access to HWY 840, I-40, I-73, and HWY 68 w/convenient access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center/ Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA Hospitals, shopping & entertainment.. Quality materials and workmanship throughout with superior attention to detail.Your smart home includes our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer