Truly exceptional, the open floor plan features a sophisticated interior and boasts a separate dining room, first floor bedroom, flow-through living/dining area, and a large bonus room! Entertaining has never been easier thanks to this gorgeous, eat-in kitchen that includes granite countertops, large center island, spacious pantry, and gas stove. Natural lighting creates the perfect ambiance in the grand primary-on-main suite that benefits from a bright and cheerful bathroom and a large walk-in closet. A design gem, the primary bathroom is highlighted by a walk-in shower and double sinks. Your dream home features brand-new vinyl plank floors throughout the main living spaces. The outside includes a covered rocking chair porch and covered deck out back. A great spot for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. Enjoy community living in a desirable section of Guilford County just minutes from dining, shopping, and highways. Energy Efficient!! This is a must see!