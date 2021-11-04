 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

Great opportunity to add this rental property to your portfolio! Within walking distance to High Point University! HVAC is only 3 years old! Selling property as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News