4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $89,900

Don't miss this Great Investment Opportunity, home was being used as a rooming house and can be set up to provide 4 rooms. The present owner started renovations but needs to sell, so his loss will be your gain! New Floors, new kitchen cabinets are already installed, a large wrap-around porch, and a bonus room upstairs which is not included in the square footage. Conveniently located close to schools, highways, and shopping. Home is being sold AS-IS. Buyer to verify all systems and square footage. Motivated seller, please bring all offers!!!

