4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $90,000

Officers found Gustav Sidney Brown, 22, and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
'Crisis situation': Immediate action needed on mask mandate, Guilford County leader says, as omicron variant surges
With COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cone Health more than doubling in three days, Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston is trying to move the county's mayors to act immediately to enact a new mask mandate.
"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."
Jessica Shauntay Neal, 33, was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 615 S. Regional Road.
Guilford County health leaders weigh in on 2021 and its hope, and heartache, in the fight against COVID-19
Health care leaders found themselves frequently pivoting to address new developments in the battle against the coronavirus.
After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday.
Expect further development at the megasite while uncertainty remains about the ACC moving from Greensboro. And new leadership starts with UNCG's new athletics director and Greensboro's new city manager. See what else is on tap for 2022.
Families should keep laptops and tablets charged, double-check for any issues with the devices, and go ahead and call the district's IT support with any computer problems or questions in case schools or individual classes need to switch to remote learning, district leaders said Tuesday.
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
Ziggy's is set to debut at the Cohab Space on April 1 with a concert by Acoustic Syndicate with guests Flat Tire Trio.