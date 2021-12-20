Beautifully maintained home located in the sought-after subdivision of Jamesford Meadows. Enjoy fishing, the playground, the tennis court and the clubhouse all in your community. The house features a large 2-car garage and a large back deck. Enjoy the massive kitchen with lots of cabinets and a large pantry. The family room features a real wood fireplace and a connection for a wet bar. Two staircases from the front door and the garage for convince. The second floor boasts a jaw-dropping master suite with a large, finished walk-in closet and a jacuzzi. A second master suit is situated on the other end of the floor. Two more bedrooms, a bathroom, and a loft area complete the second floor. The third floor is equally impressive, featuring a large bedroom, double vanity sinks and a standing shower. Included are a new water heater, HVAC, and carpet. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and curtains.
4 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $549,000
- Updated
