Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful rural setting! This home is the epitome of southern charm with two outdoor patios overlooking the large level yard to meet all of your entertainment dreams! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout main living areas. This home features a primary bedroom with gorgeous en-suite on the main level with two additional bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main and a fourth bedroom with en-suite on the upper level. Oversized two car garage with two large storage areas. The large living room features a beautiful yellow pine vaulted ceiling and gorgeous custom built ins. Separate 50x28 cooled workshop with an amazing bonus area with full bath and kitchen above. SEE AGENT ONLY.