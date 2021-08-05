4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $372,705

Brand new home. Popular Seagrove plan. Plan offers main level guest suite with full bath. Open plan with huge eat at kitchen island and bar overhang. 2 Story foyer with formal dining room. Huge primary bedroom with trey ceiling. Primary bath with garden tub and sep. shower, dual sinks and 2 closets. Wonderful upgraded options. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Home should be completed in September. Check with agent for list of options.