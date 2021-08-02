4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,500

Stunning and spacious like new home located on a cul de sac! Meticulously maintained 4 bed, 3 full, 1 half bath beauty features two owner's suites! Gas fireplace in living room w/open floorplan to dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, breakfast bar and full appliance package. Half bath & laundry room located on this level. The 1st floor owner's suite has ample room and en suite bathroom w/large vanity, cultured marble counter, walk-in shower, linen closet & large WIC. Ascend upstairs to large open loft. The 2nd floor owner's suite includes sitting area and en suite bathroom w/large vanity, cultured marble counter, walk-in shower, 2 linen closets and large WIC. Two other nicely appointed bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ tub/shower combo complete this floor. Private large backyard w/patio and gazebo backs to woods. Insulated shed w/electricity. 3 car garage w/floored attic and pull-down stairs. Nothing left to do but unpack!