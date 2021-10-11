4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $530,000

BACK ON MARKET! No fault of sellers. Gorgeous home located in highly desirable NW school district. Custom built home by Gingerich Homes on cul-de-sac lot. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the patio overlooking the private backyard. The interior features stunning details including primary bedroom and 2nd bedroom with full bath on main level, Primary bedroom features a dream walk-in closet-jetted tub-separate shower-water closet. TWO huge bonus rooms or FLEX SPACE on second level. Inviting eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven, island, farm sink, under-counter lighting and pantry! Coffered ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, hardwood floors, surround sound on main level, recessed light, and much more! Endless storage space with walk in closets throughout and huge walkout attic. All brick exterior, irrigation system and landscape ighting. Neighborhood pool and social events. Please enjoy Virtual Tour!