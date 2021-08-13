4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $545,000

Almost NEW 2020 off Hopkins Rd. Immaculately maintained with stylish finishes throughout. Open concept living. Primary on the main with luxurious bath and extra-large closet with built-ins. Two other main level bedrooms are separated by the open great room, dining room and kitchen. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz countertop and large sit down island, stainless steel hood and appliances and breakfast area. Large bonus room or 4th bedroom with full bath are privately located upstairs. Walk-in attic floored storage. Partially fenced in yard surrounds the screened in porch and patio with private backyard. Cul-de-sac location.