 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $549,900

Asking for Highest & Best offers by 5 pm Sunday 1/16 Stunning home with all the space you could ever need located in the highly desirable Northwest Guildford School district! Features include a spacious enclosed porch off the primary bedroom on the main level, luxurious newly remodeled 2020 bathrooms and a massive 40x22 detached carport and 40x40 garage with power! This home has always been cared for and well maintained roof was installed 2020 this home isn't going to last long - schedule your tour today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm
Local

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert