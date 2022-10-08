Home is the popular Hampshire-F plan. Front of home is brick & stone accented w/ covered entry way & columns that complement the homes Tudor style. Exterior is 3 sides brick and rear is horizontal lapped fiber cement. The extended foyer ushers you into the home past the elegant formal dining room with coffered ceiling and into the open family room, kitchen, and breakfast room. This area is perfect space for gathering and/or entertaining. The gourmet style kitchen features a large island & upgraded appliances that include 5-burner natural gas cooktop, stainless steel hood vent, wall oven, & wall convection / microwave oven. Kitchen also has quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, and 42" wall cabinets. White cabinetry throughout home. Revwood engineered vinyl plank floors all 1st floor common areas. 1st floor bedroom. 2nd flr is host to huge open loft, primary suite w/setting rm, 2 secondary bedrms, & laundry.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $592,155
