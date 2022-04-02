Nestled in the established section of Bakersfield, this well-maintained home checks all the boxes. Open floorplan and high ceilings create comfortable, welcoming entertainment spaces. Dining Room easily accommodates 10+. Great Room features updated tiled gas FP and custom built-ins with ship lap accented hardwood shelves & mantle. Open Kitchen/Breakfast Room designed for entertaining as you cook, with access to your screen porch (added in 2021) with EZ Breeze windows & extended TREX deck overlooking professionally landscaped, fenced rear yard and play area. Main level also includes Guest Room with full bath, Laundry and Drop Zone for shoes & jackets. Upper-level features Primary Suite with large walk-in closet, oversized Game Room, 2 additional bedrooms, and an office that could function as a 5th bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,000
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
Also, why are they still making the “don’t smoke during the flight” announcement when giving the safety instructions?
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Authorities are not releasing the victim's name because he is a juvenile.