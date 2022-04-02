4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,000

Nestled in the established section of Bakersfield, this well-maintained home checks all the boxes. Open floorplan and high ceilings create comfortable, welcoming entertainment spaces. Dining Room easily accommodates 10+. Great Room features updated tiled gas FP and custom built-ins with ship lap accented hardwood shelves & mantle. Open Kitchen/Breakfast Room designed for entertaining as you cook, with access to your screen porch (added in 2021) with EZ Breeze windows & extended TREX deck overlooking professionally landscaped, fenced rear yard and play area. Main level also includes Guest Room with full bath, Laundry and Drop Zone for shoes & jackets. Upper-level features Primary Suite with large walk-in closet, oversized Game Room, 2 additional bedrooms, and an office that could function as a 5th bedroom.