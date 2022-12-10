 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $624,960

NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE IN READY NOW! This is the popular Washington-G w/ brick & stone front accented with Hardi-Plank reverse board & batten style siding. Entering the home, you're greeted by the elegant 2-story foyer that leads past the living room on one side, and formal dining room on the other side, transitioning into the expansive open family room, breakfast area, & kitchen. Kitchen features 42" wall cabinets, tile backsplash, & quartz counters, plus gourmet style appliance package. REVWOOD engineered plank flooring is laid throughout 1st floor common areas. Main level has flex room and full bathroom. The screened porch with 10’x12’ rear deck, and tree lined back yard is the perfect space to enjoy outdoor living. Second level is host to in the Primary Suite, 3 large secondary bedrooms, and bonus room. The large Primary Suite features tray ceiling, luxury shower, and gigantic walk-in closet. Smart home package included. Incentives include up to $10,000 Seller paid closing cost!

