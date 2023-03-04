Check out this magnificent home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath in the desired NW School District. Main level living on 1.39 acres. Large inviting entry, open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and living room. The home has lots of natural light, First floor Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The second floor has an additional bedroom and a large bonus room.Screen porch and deck overlooking the serene private backyard. Home has a lot of details, trey ceilings, chair rail, crown molding and more. Schedule a preview today.