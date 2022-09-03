Washington G. The front of the home features a charming front porch. 2-story foyer that leads past the living room, and formal dining room with an exquisite coffered ceiling. Expansive open concept family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. The kitchen feature beautiful Brellin White cabinetry, tile backsplash, and quartz counters. 2-piece crown moulding. REVWOOD engineered plank flooring throughout first floor common areas. There is also a main level flex room. Huge drop zone. The screened porch and the 10’x24’ rear deck is the perfect space to fully enjoy outdoor living in the semi-private back yard. The primary bathroom features a garden tub and huge shower. The extra-large owner’s walk-in closet is definitely a prized attraction! You will appreciate the quality materials and workmanship with superior attention to detail throughout the home. 10-year structural warranty, photos are of a similar home
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $640,845
