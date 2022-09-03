Projected move in ready by end of October '22. Home is the popular Washington-H plan. Entering the home you are greeted by elegant 2-story foyer that leads past formal dining room w/coffered ceiling and past the living room into the open concept family room, kitchen, breakfast area. Perfect space for family gathering and / or entertainment. The gourmet style kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances w/ 5-burner gas cooktop, stainless steel vent hood, wall oven, & wall convection / microwave oven. Other features include ceramic tile backsplash, solid countertops, 42" wall cabinets. Revwood engineered vinyl plank flooring all 1st floor common areas. 1st floor flex room ideal for guest or office. 2nd floor is host to primary suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, & bonus room. Primary suite walk-in closet is huge. Enjoy tree lined semi private backyard from screened porch and extended deck. Ask about $5000 closing cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $644,885
