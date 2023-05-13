Absolutely Stunning! Newly built property. Never lived in. 100% attention to every detail throughout the fabulous property. 2 Primary bedrooms. 1 on main, 1 on 2nd floor. ALL bedrooms have their own private spa bathrooms. Huge walk in closets. Chef's kitchen. Granite counters, Custom cabinets galore. High ceilings! Large back deck for entertaining, family BBQ's, or sitting quietly while listening to the birds chirp. Huge finished basement that is plumbed for another kitchen. Basement can easily become an in-law suite. Basement offers several huge rooms, bathroom, and 2nd laundry room. Private entrance as well. Private back patio. Candy to the eye landscaping. Entrance to home is breath taking! Looking for your dream home? You just found it. Come claim your piece of heaven on earth. Location offers convenience to Greensboro, Kernersville, Oakridge, Winston Salem, and other surrounding cities. This property offers it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order to Highlight North Carolina’s Commitment to Building an Age-Friendly State
RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 280 directing action to continue the state’s commitment to building an age-friendly s…
Dudley, Weaver, Northern and Andrews high schools are getting new leaders.
A Charlotte group has paid $1.5 million to purchase a Greensboro property that has the Sakura Ichiban restaurant as its tenant, according to a…
"I think I'm gonna cry," Pat Sajak commented. Watch a clip from tonight's episode here.
The armed robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash.