Absolutely Stunning! Newly built property. Never lived in. 100% attention to every detail throughout the fabulous property. 2 Primary bedrooms. 1 on main, 1 on 2nd floor. ALL bedrooms have their own private spa bathrooms. Huge walk in closets. Chef's kitchen. Granite counters, Custom cabinets galore. High ceilings! Large back deck for entertaining, family BBQ's, or sitting quietly while listening to the birds chirp. Huge finished basement that is plumbed for another kitchen. Basement can easily become an in-law suite. Basement offers several huge rooms, bathroom, and 2nd laundry room. Private entrance as well. Private back patio. Candy to the eye landscaping. Entrance to home is breath taking! Looking for your dream home? You just found it. Come claim your piece of heaven on earth. Location offers convenience to Greensboro, Kernersville, Oakridge, Winston Salem, and other surrounding cities. This property offers it all!