4 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $140,000

This home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Renovations include new flooring, updated electrical box, replacement windows, gutters, vinyl siding & roof 3 years ago. Appliances remain. Upstairs could be separate living quarters w/bonus room/kitchen/ laundry & all appliances remaining, bath & BR. Charming front porch, deck, generator hook-up & handicap ramp. Home currently being used as NC licensed family care home. Home being sold as-is. Vickie Gallimore, RE/MAX Central Realty 336-626-5600 or 336-953-9500

