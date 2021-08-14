4 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $262,490

You will love this DELIGHTFUL NEW Single-Story Home in the Ferguson Creek Village Community! The desirable Radford Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes: Range with Microwave hood, and Dishwasher). Additionally, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms and a full secondary bath. Outside, there is a relaxing patio space. Outside, there is a relaxing covered patio space. Enjoy the best of this beautiful open concept plan. Featuring granite countertops white cabinets, a complete stainless steel appliance package. 3 and 4 bedroom single family homes. Don't forget about the one-year builder's warranty. Welcome Home!