4 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $281,490

Ferguson Creek Village is an established community just a short 20-minute drive to Asheboro, Randleman and Burlington. If you love a farmers market and a community to raise a family in, then Liberty NC is your town and Fergusson Creek is your community! Enjoy the best of this beautiful open concept plan. Featuring granite countertops white cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package. 3 and 4 bedroom single family homes. Don't forget about the one-year builder's warranty. Welcome Home!

