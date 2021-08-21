Ferguson Creek Village is an established community just a short 20-minute drive to Asheboro, Randleman and Burlington. If you love a farmers market and a community to raise a family in, then Liberty NC is your town and Fergusson Creek is your community! Enjoy the best of this beautiful open concept plan. Featuring granite countertops white cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package. 3 and 4 bedroom single family homes. Don't forget about the one-year builder's warranty. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $281,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months
Vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
Guilford County Detention Officer charged after engaging in sexual act with an inmate, sheriff's office says
The charge against Barry J. Ferrell stems from a single incident that took place at the Greensboro jail in July of this year, according to the sheriff's office.
After Aug. 26, there will be "no excuses" for violating the mandate, a top official said. Those in violation will be fined — heavily — and repeatedly if necessary.
Pair in custody after detectives seized methamphetamine and fentanyl in High Point drug bust, police say
Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in a car, and an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a High Point apartment.
The amount includes a blockbuster $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. But even without Scott’s gift, the university would have still more than doubled the record set in 2020.
The so-called Gerald Hege bill requires any candidate for sheriff to disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.
Audience voting advanced the trio 1aChord on Wednesday night's show. It became the first of the seven to advance among 12 acts. "You have an amazing talent," judge Simon Cowell said during Wednesday's telecast, after the trio was selected to move on.
Kennedy submitted a resignation letter by email to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who read it during Tuesday's virtual meeting without comment.
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
The number of hospitalizations statewide has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.