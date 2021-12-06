4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $219,900

OPEN HOUSE SUN 2-4PM! PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY MONDAY 12/6 AT 2PM. There is a lot to love about this spacious 4 bdrm/2.5 bath home located in lovely Wood Creek. Situated on a premium lot, all the amenities of the neighborhood are at your fingertips including neighborhood pool, playground & walking trail around pond. The interior features a huge eat-in kitchen with large center island & updated SS appliances (2017), formal living room/office, fireside den with gas logs, ample primary en-suite with dual closets, nicely sized additional bdrms & more. New Water Heater 2020. Large fenced backyard backs to private wooded area & also features wired outbuilding. Price reflects room for buyer to add their personal touches. See Agent Only Remarks for more info. Schedule your showing today! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 12/5 2-4pm!