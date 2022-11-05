4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $310,000

Gorgeous, well maintained 4-Bedroom home with plenty of privacy in Taylors Landing! Great open floor plan with natural flow makes living here easy! The main level features beautiful planked floors, separate living and dining areas, SS appliances and a sliding back door that leads you outside to the fenced in backyard- perfect for entertaining! . Large owner suite has vaulted ceiling, separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in-closet. 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room and hall bathroom complete the second floor. Don't overlook the generator! Great home in a great location!