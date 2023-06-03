RESTORED TO "LIKE NEW"AGAIN - COMPLETED PAINTED INCLUDING CEILINGS. NEW LUXURY PLANK FLOORING AND NEW PLUSH CARPET IN BEDROOMS. THIS HOME HAS TONS OF SPACE INCLUDING A GENEROUS LOFT AND EXTRA PARKING PAD FOR ADDITIONAL CARS. INCLUDES ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PRIMLEY LOCATED, THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR. NOW SHOWING!! LISTING AGENT IS TRUSTEE