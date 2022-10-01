4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $319,900

DAZZLING 4 Bedroom & 2 ½ Bath home in Taylor’s Landing features brand new Pergo wood laminate floors showcasing the kitchen’s CUSTOM-MADE Butcher Block island surrounded by stunning Quartz countertops & gleaming glass-tiled backsplash! The immense Master Bedroom boasts a grandiose cathedral ceiling & luxurious Master Bath with enormous walk-in closet. A formal dining room, in-home water filtration system, walk-in pantry & upgraded lighting fixtures throughout are but a few of the delightful surprises you’ll discover in this exceptionally detailed residence.