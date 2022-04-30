4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $320,000

Beautiful move-in ready home between Greensboro and Burlington. Open concept with easy-care lifetime warranty LV flooring throughout 1st floor. Main floor primary suite with TV, BA with walk-in shower, DBL Vanity and large walk-in closet with shelving. Open living room/kitchen with pantry and large island for all your entertaining needs. Access to back-covered patio. Laundry room completes lower level. Loft, Three bedrooms each with WIC and two full baths complete the upstairs. Floored attic access in upstairs bedroom. Enjoy outdoor living under the covered patio or in your fully sodded yard. Large shed wired on it's own breaker. New 2020 Leaf Guard Gutters with leaf filter. Tinted storm doors on front and back. ADT Alarm on loft windows and all downstairs windows and doors. Showings end Sunday, 5/1 @ 6pm! This well-cared-for home won't last long!