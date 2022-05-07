4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $350,000

Stunning 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Mcleansville. Features nice open living room that leads into the kitchen. Kitchen with granite countertops, nice island and stainless steel appliances. Family room that overlooks the backyard. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. Upstairs 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and separate shower. Fenced backyard with nice screened-in sunroom. Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home!