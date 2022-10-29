4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $365,900

Beautiful, bright, and spacious! You'll never feel cramped in this four bedroom home in Chandler Oaks. This house features a front living room or office space, formal dining area, den with a fireplace, and eat-kitchen. The bright kitchen has an island and built in desk area. The kitchen also features a pantry, additional storage space or mudroom, and plenty of cabinet space. The second level loft is huge with access to the laundry room, and four spacious bedrooms. The master suite is impressive with a walk-in closet and en suite bath with a separate shower and garden tub. Great patio and backyard space with detached storage building. House located near highway 40 between Greensboro and Mebane.