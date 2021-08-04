4 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $775,000

Extraordinary custom built home in the country! Beautiful, spacious owners suite with multiple closets. Kitchen with some new (coming soon) appliances including 48" Thermador cooktop, dishwasher and double ovens. Kitchen has Sub-zero refrigerator as well as wine fridge. Custom built mahogany cabinets. Large living spaces upstairs and downstairs. Large unfinished bonus room that can add even more living space! Awesome woodworking shop with a dust evacuation system! Too many features to list! See attached feature sheet.