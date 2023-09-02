Back on market at no fault of seller. NEW CONSTRUCTION in Bennington Village in McLeansville, conveniently located between Greensboro and Burlington. 4 BED, 2.5 BATH Farrington 1954 B. Main level features spacious open floor plan w/ Great room, DR, kitchen w/ island, 1/2 bath & pantry. Features incl Granite in kitchen, built in microwave, deadbolt, Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes. Ceiling fans w/ lights in LR & PBR & washer pan. Upgrades include black GE appliances, LVP entire main level, Spacious Primary BR w/ walk in closet & Primary Bath upgrade w/ 2 sinks & garden tub combo. 10 x 12 patio. Community amenities include pool and club house. Completion end of October.
4 Bedroom Home in McLeansville - $301,900
