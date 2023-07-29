NEW CONSTRUCTION in Bennington Village in McLeansville, conveniently located between Greensboro and Burlington. 4 BED, 2.5 BATH Preston 2227 D. Great floor plan with separate Dining Room and separate Living room. Features incl Granite in kitchen, built in microwave, deadbolt, Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes. Ceiling fans w/ lights in LR & PBR & washer pan. Upgrades include black GE appliances, LVP entire main level, Primary Bath upgrade w/ 2 sinks & garden tub combo, 10 x 12 patio. Community amenities include pool and club house. Don't let this one get away!