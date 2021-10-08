The hard to find spacious 1st floor owners suite is the star of the Wilson plan. This open floorplan offers a modern kitchen with an oversized island overlooking the family room. Nice size corner pantry in the kitchen and foyer open to the upstairs makes for a grant entrance as you come into the home. Upstairs is a HUGE rec room with a walk in closet perfect for game night and much more. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath while the 4th bedroom has a private bath. All bedrooms have walk in close
4 Bedroom Home in Mebane - $506,220
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated 2:34 a.m. Monday
Both the advertiser and the billboard owner said the message wasn't properly vetted.
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
GREENSBORO — C.K. Siler was there for Darryl Brown, and that’s what the Grimsley High School football coach will always remember about his gra…
The cause of death is "suspected to be suicide," but is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.
Exit polls showed no one disliked Donald Trump more in 2020 than Black voters. Only about 12% backed him. In Michigan, Trump performed even wo…
North Carolina, long known for its luscious beaches, mist-draped mountains and gentle climate, now can add being a punch line to the list.
Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
About 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to a body found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road in Whitsett.
Authorities are now investigating the killing of Malike Kotay Jordan, 26, as a homicide, according to police.