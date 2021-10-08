4 Bedroom Home in Mebane - $506,220

The hard to find spacious 1st floor owners suite is the star of the Wilson plan. This open floorplan offers a modern kitchen with an oversized island overlooking the family room. Nice size corner pantry in the kitchen and foyer open to the upstairs makes for a grant entrance as you come into the home. Upstairs is a HUGE rec room with a walk in closet perfect for game night and much more. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath while the 4th bedroom has a private bath. All bedrooms have walk in close