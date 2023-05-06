Water views from both levels! Open floor plan, large rooms and luxury appointments. Flex Office/Bedroom on main or 2nd level. Just over an acre in the new Oak Ridge community within the popular town limits of Oak Ridge. 5 minutes to just about all your needs. Great newly expanded Town Park, Post Office and Fire Station. Services, Shopping and Restaurants are with 5 minutes, including a new Starbucks! 2+ miles of community sidewalks. Home sites have hardwoods and tree preservation buffers. Custom built by Building Dimensions, well known for their quality, designs and livable floor plans. See agent remarks for further information.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,049,000
