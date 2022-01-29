4 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,080,000

Another architectually significant home by Friddle and Company, known for their style and quality. Committed to delivering practical luxury, while being delightfully different. Celing & moldings are classically elegant, the open floor plan features an oversized center island. A day office off the entry. The 2nd BR on main also flexes as an office with adjoining full bath. The back staircase leads to 2 oversized ensuite bedrooms both with vaulted ceilings plus two large flex rooms. A bonus on one end with a large closet that could serve as the 4th bedroom. There also is a raised vaulted rec room on the back side of the house which is a perfect theatre room, excercise room or second bonus area. Outdoor living is easily accessible & features a fireplace on the screened porch & a grilling deck. The spacious primary suite will not disappoint & has direct access to the laundry. The crawl space is sealed for extra protection. All this on just under an acre cul de sac homesite .